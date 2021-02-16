2022 Hyundai Kona N Line and Kona Electric headline revamped crossover

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its updated 2022 Kona and 2022 Kona Electric SUVs, with revamped design along with a new N Line trim option. Headed to US dealerships in the spring, the Kona is among the automaker’s smallest SUVs for American shores, not to mention some of its most affordable.

2022 Hyundai Kona

For the gas-powered 2022 Kona, the changes for the new model year kick off with a makeover of the external design. There’s a new fascia, with bolder cladding and stronger lines, while the hood has been stretched to overlap more with the front grille.

LED daytime running lamps have been added, while underneath the grille the bumper now links with the front cladding. Hyundai have made the crossover 1.6-inches longer, too, to give it more visual heft, while the skid plate elements now match the lower door trim. At the rear, there are new taillamps and a new fascia in a contrast finish. Hyundai has also refreshed its alloy wheel options.

Under the hood, there’s a choice of two engines. The entry-model Kona gets a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson engine, with 147 hp at 6,200 rpm and 132 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. It’s paired with a variable transmission. Available on the higher trims is a 1.6-lite 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, with 195 hp at 5,500 rpm and 195 lb-ft of torque from 1,500 rpm. It’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Inside, like the exterior there’s more of a focus on rugged styling. The new console features a floating display on top, and there’s new ambient lighting and aluminum-effect trim. An electronic parking brake is an option, while the longer length adds rear legroom and cargo space. Those in the back also get USB ports now, too.

A 10.25-inch digital cluster and matching 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen are available, supporting multiple Bluetooth connections along with voice control over HVAC, multimedia, rear window and side mirror heating, steering wheel heating, and more. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported, along with Hyundai’s Digital Key system. From the Blue Link app, there’s remote start, vehicle status, and more.

Adaptive cruise control is offered, plus Highway Drive Assist which combines that with lane-keeping. Forward collision avoidance assistance with pedestrian and cyclist detection is also available, along with rear cross traffic collision avoidance assistance. Lane following assistance and blind spot collision avoidance assistance are also available.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

New for the MY22, the Kona N Line is a sportier version of the crossover. It gets the turbo engine as standard, but also throws on a style pack. That includes a new front bumper which links with the body-color wheel arch cladding, while the skid plate design is swapped for an N design aero lip with corner fins. Special mesh features, too.

N Line 18-inch alloys with a special design are standard, as is a larger, central aero diffuser in contrast finish at the rear. Dual exhaust tips and rear bumper edge strakes are used. Inside, there’s a special N Line color package, with black seats using red contrast stitching, plus a black headliner, metal pedals, and N Logos on the seat, steering wheel, and shift lever.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

As for the all-electric version of the crossover, the 2022 Kona Electric doesn’t make any big drivetrain changes. That means you still get front-wheel drive, with a 150 kW (201 hp) electric motor good for 291 lb-ft of torque. It’s powered by a liquid-cooled 64 kWh li-ion battery, which is estimated to delivery 258 miles of EPA range, or 132 MPGe city, 108 highway, and 120 combined.

Level 2 7.2 kW charging is standard, with a 10-100 percent charge in around 9 hours 15 minutes. If you have access to an SAE-Combo DC fast charger, meanwhile, you can go from 10-80 percent in around 47 minutes. Battery warming tech is included on SEL Convenience trim and above, plus a Winter Mode for reducing cold weather excessive power drain.

The Blue Link app gets some specific features for the Kona Electric, including charging scheduling. There’s also remote access to battery level and range, plug and charge status, and the ability to remotely load navigation instructions to the EV.

Hyundai will confirm pricing for the 2022 Kona line-up closer to its arrival in US dealerships. For context, the 2021 Kona starts at $20,500 plus destination, while the 2021 Kona Electric starts at $37,390 before incentives.