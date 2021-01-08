2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD model debuts at $41,990

We now know the reason behind the price cuts of Tesla’s Model Y last year. As it turns out, the 2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD model arrives early this year and is now available to order. The Standard Range RWD version starts at $41,990 (before incentives) and is the most affordable Model Y of the lot.

For this, we beg the question: Why only now, Elon? We were waiting for the most affordable Model Y since the car debuted in 2019. There were rumors the standard range RWD Model Y might not make it to production due to range issues, but Tesla initially stated the base model is suitable for around 230 miles of range.

According to Tesla’s website, the standard range Model Y achieves an EPA-estimated 244 miles of range and a top speed of 135 mph. With a single electric motor driving the rear wheels, the base Model Y accelerates to 60 mph in 5.3-seconds.

Tesla said the first deliveries of its base 2021 Model Y Standard Range model would commence in two to five weeks in the United States. Meanwhile, the Model Y Long Range dual-motor AWD model still starts at $49,990 while the top-of-the-line Performance version is $59,990. The latter is the hotrod of the group with a 155 mph top speed and zero-to-sixty in 3.5-seconds.

However, the biggest news is the availability of third-row seats in the Model Y. This option applies to the standard range and long-range Model Y and starts at around $3,000. It includes third-row seating for two passengers, USB-C charging ports in the third row, sliding second-row seats with adjustable seatbacks, fold-flat second and third-row seats, and an electronic fold-flat button in the cargo area.

Even though the Model Y is 2.2-inches longer, 2.8-inches wider, and 7.2-inches taller than Model 3, the third-row option is only applicable for kids, pets, and shorter adults. But still, it’s nice to know the Model Y has optional three-row seating unlike Ford’s Mustang Mach-E and Volvo’s XC40 Recharge.