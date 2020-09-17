2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo: More power, more fun

In late July, Mazda gave the 2021 CX-30 crossover a new name. The new version is now referred to as the CX-30 2.5 S, but it still came with a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. But now, Mazda is unveiling the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo. The word ‘turbo’ means more power, and more power means more fun.

We knew the Mazda CX-30 will eventually receive a turbocharged motor, and it was only a matter of time. True to form, the new CX-30 Turbo is powered by a SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger as seen in the new Mazda CX-5 and CX-9. It’s also the same torque-rich powerplant in the 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo. The engine is good for 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on a diet of regular 87 octane fuel.

However, Mazda’s 2.5-liter turbocharged mill has a split personality. If you feed the motor with premium 93 octane gas, the engine summons 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. The engine is connected to a 6-speed automatic gearbox channeling power to all four wheels.

Yes, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo is only available with an all-wheel drivetrain. Both the Mazda CX-30 and Mazda 3 were included in the top three finalists at the 2020 World Car of the Year awards. As fate would have it, the Kia Telluride rolled away with the WCOTY crown, and we can’t help but think the results might have been different if only Mazda fielded its 2.5-liter turbo engine that time.

The new CX-30 turbo also has 18-inch black alloy wheels, black side mirrors, the quintessential ‘Turbo’ badge on the liftgate, and larger tailpipes than a standard CX-30 2.5 S. Standard equipment includes a 12-speaker Bose audio system, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, black and chrome cabin trim, and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Of course, Mazda’s i-Activesense driving assist technology is also standard and includes smart city brake support, rear cross-traffic braking, traffic jam assist, and radar cruise control among many others. Exclusive to the new Mazda CX-30 turbo are adaptive headlights, traffic sign recognition, and an active driving display system.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo will go on sale by the end of this year. Pricing and other details will follow soon.