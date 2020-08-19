2021 Mazda CX-9: See what’s new

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 is mildly updated with fresher tech and a new Carbon Edition trim. It doesn’t take long to discern the CX-9 is one of the best-looking seven-seat crossovers in the business, but beauty doesn’t come cheap. Mazda is mildly raising base prices for the 2021 CX-9, but you get a host of goodies in return.

The biggest change is a new and larger 10.3-inch infotainment screen, which is a nice upgrade from the previous 7.0-inch or 9.0-inch screen. Also new for 2021 is the Carbon Edition trim, which is also available in the CX-5 crossover and 6 sedan. This trim includes unique Polymetal Gray paint, black exterior trimmings, black 20-inch alloy wheels, and snazzy red upholstery with metallic trim.

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 Sport has base prices at $33,960 with FWD, while AWD is available across the board for $1,900 more. Yes, it’s pricier than a Kia Telluride or Honda Pilot, but it comes with a bevy of standard luxury equipment including automatic self-leveling LED headlights, LED taillights, power and heated door mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and Apple Car Play/Android Auto connectivity.

The Touring trim starts at $35,750 throws in leather upholstery, a six-way power driver’s seat, a slide-and-tilt second-row bench seat, and more USB charging ports in the second row. The optional Touring Premium package includes wireless charging, a power moonroof, front and rear parking sensors, LED fog lights, and optional second-row captain’s chairs in the second row.

New for the 2021 Mazda CX-9 is the Carbon Edition trim. It starts at $41,080 and comes with standard captain’s chairs for the second row, a hands-free power liftgate, ventilated front seats, and adaptive LED headlights. The Grand Touring starts at $41,940 and includes new i-Activesense safety features including a 360-degree monitor, smart city brake support, and a driver attention warning system. All trim models of the 2021 Mazda CX-9 have standard radar cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring among many others.

Finally, the Signature trim starts at $46,605 is only available with AWD. All trim models of the 2021 CX-9 are powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger with 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on regular gas. But if you feed it some 93-octane fuel, you’re looking at 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. The engine pairs with a six-speed automatic gearbox. The new 2021 Mazda CX-9 arrives at Mazda dealerships this month.