2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo official: More torque, more tech

Mazda has officially spilled the details on its new 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo, a new engine bringing more power to the popular hatchback and sedan. Targeting those drivers who want a little more grunt than the Mazda3 with either of the automaker’s naturally-aspirated engines, this is about as close as we’ll get – for now – to a new Mazdasport 3.

This Mazda3 2.5 Turbo isn’t quite in the same league as that much-missed “practical Miata” hatchback, but it’s certainly getting closer. As we heard yesterday, the new engine is a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter inline-four, which will offer up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque.

That’s if you supply the car with premium, 93 octane fuel, mind. If you only have access to regular, 87 octane gas, you’ll get 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, Mazda says. “This engine is specifically calibrated to the Mazda3 so as to deliver the unique driving dynamics expected by our most passionate drivers,” the automaker promises.

It’ll be paired with all-wheel drive as standard, though sadly there’s no talk of a manual transmission option at this point.

The regular 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo will have 18-inch black aluminum wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, automatic LED signature headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo sedan will add a gloss black front grill and new lower bumper decor.

Inside, there’ll be a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, leatherette seats, a leather-wrapped shift knob, and aluminum speaker grilles. A Bose 12-speaker audio system and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen are standard on the Turbo too, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, WiFi hotspot, Mazda Connected Services – with three years of service – and keyless entry. There’s a head-up display, power moonroof, and dual-zone climate control, plus heated front seats.

On the safety side, Mazda’s i-Activsense suite is standard. That includes adaptive cruise control, Smart Brake Support, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warnings and assistance, adaptive front lighting and high beam control, and a driver attention alert.

Mazda will also offer the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Package. That adds a gloss black rear lip spoiler for the sedan, whereas the hatchbkac version of the car gets a gloss black rear roof spoiler and front air dam. Leather seats, navigation, and HomeLink support are added inside, plus 360-degree camera and rear smart city braking with rear cross-traffic braking. Mazda Traffic Jam Assist will be added to the adaptive cruise, too, adding steering inputs at speeds under 40 mph.

The existing Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine and Skyactiv-G 2.5 engine (with optional i-Activ AWD) will remain as Mazda’s naturally-aspirated options for the 2021 Mazda3. They’ll be showing up in dealerships from next month, while the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is expected to arrive in the US by the end of the year. Pricing for all three will be confirmed closer to their respective release.