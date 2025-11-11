5 Essential Vibe Coding Tips For Newbies

The term "vibe coding" has been flung around a lot on social media these days; It's rapidly joining an army of slop terms that can throw the average pre-Gen Z internet user out of the loop. But what exactly is vibe coding? As the name implies, it's simply coding based on "vibes" — practically, with very little actual thought and effort. Now, if you know anything about programming and the field of software engineering, the concept of vibe coding is pretty much antithetical to the experience. By design, programming is a very involved field that brings abstract ideas to real life via a computer screen.

However, harnessing the power of large language models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude is where much of the vibes reside. It's more of a laid-back approach to programming. Picture a futuristic electric car. You know where you're going, you know how to get there; You even know how to drive. However, you really don't feel like doing all that work. So, you "talk" to your car and give it instructions to get you to your destination. That's vibe coding in a nutshell.

While this sounds like sunshine and rainbows, there are a few things you'll need to remember. LLMs are not infallible, and you'll run into a host of problems if you just wing the vibe coding experience. Your products won't scale, and you'll burn through your prompt credits really quickly. Here are five tips to avoid running into issues like these.