What Do OpenAI & Anthropic's New 'Vibe Coding' Tools Actually Do?

The tech world is buzzing about the potential of Agentic AI to change the way the world works. More advanced than traditional chatbots, agentic AI utilizes reasoning software that independently executes complex sequences, requiring in-depth decision-making. While the most high-profile examples are in AI-connected vehicles, agentic reasoning models are used in multiple industries, ranging from supply chain management to sales and scientific research. These developments are touted as some of the most innovative in the history of AI that may fundamentally change how people interact with their work.

One recent advancement is in coding, where new applications purport to review, edit, and write programmers' code for them. Known as vibe coding, users build software by inputting prompts into AI systems directly. The trend extends beyond amateur programmers, however, as major software companies like Microsoft and Amazon are increasingly incorporating AI-generated code into their software. For instance, a quarter of Google's code is produced by agentic AI systems, while Mark Zuckerberg predicted that half of Meta's would be built by AI within a year.

Pioneering and capitalizing on these trends, several companies are developing AI programs for the coding process. Two of the biggest players, OpenAI and Anthropic, released their newest AI coding applications in May 2025, dubbed Codex and Claude Code, respectively. Geared towards advanced software engineers, these programs offer a host of features that promise to write and test large sections of code. While each has its benefits, the rise of AI coding systems also poses significant challenges.

