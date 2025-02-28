How Close Are We To AI Superintelligence? The 3 Types Of AI, Explained

OpenAI's Sam Altman said in a blog post last year that superintelligent AI could be achievable in the very near future. Other tech gurus agree that artificial superintelligence is coming soon, and many of them seem to think it's going to be great. The Chairman of Softbank and AI super-venture Stargate, Masayoshi Son, said during SoftBank's 2024 general meeting of shareholders that artificial superintelligence could surpass human brainpower by 10,000 times by 2035. At the Stargate announcement at the White House in January 2025, Son speculated that it would "solve the issues that mankind would never ever have thought that we could solve."

But what exactly is Artificial Superintelligence, and should we be excited or fearful about it? Superintelligent AI would be smarter than humans – smarter than we can even imagine with the limitations of our own intelligence. However, we are still several steps away from getting there. AI is categorized into three types: Artificial narrow intelligence (ANI), artificial general intelligence (AGI), and artificial superintelligence (ASI). At the moment, all AI — from chatbots to self-driving cars — is narrow AI. Before superintelligence is possible, technology needs to accomplish the next step — artificial general intelligence, that is, AI whose intellect is equal to humans.

And while Altman and Son think that achieving AGI and ASI are both imminent and desirable, other experts are skeptical about both the timeframes and the benefits. Among them is Brent Smolinski, AI Leader at Kearney, who wrote in a LinkedIn article, "It is still likely that we may never achieve superintelligence."

