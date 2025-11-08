5 Of The Worst States To Drive In The US And Why, According To Drivers

Aside from drivers' access to vehicles and maintenance, Colorado scored consistently low across every metric in the study. It was ranked 41st best out of 50 states for the cost of car maintenance and ownership, while its traffic and infrastructure were also rated among the worst in the country. Its driver safety rating ranked 43rd.

Drivers in Colorado have to deal with a wide variety of driving environments, from congested urban highways to winding mountain passes like the Million Dollar Highway. For less confident drivers, these varied conditions may prove challenging, and locals might not always be particularly accommodating to slow or inexperienced drivers on highways, either. In response to a request for tips on driving in the state, one Reddit user said that, as a local, they "get that you're not from around here and might not know the roads," but that it's still annoying to locals when they are "trying to pass a truck, and someone yoinks their pavement-queen truck, or even worse, little tiny 4-banger, into the left lane."

Another user suggested that, depending on where someone drives in Colorado, they might not have to worry about high-speed overtaking at all. They said, "Don't worry about [driving in Colorado]. You'll spend your entire time in traffic going no more than 12 mph."