Why Is This Dangerous Colorado Road Called The Million Dollar Highway?

Traveling through the high-octane altitudes of the Colorado Rockies, one encounters winding highways across vast swaths of unadulterated natural beauty pockmarked here and there by small towns. Those highways serve as a lifeline for the towns they connect. Yet with cars navigating inches from sheer cliffside drops on gearbox-grinding grades, Rocky Mountain roads can be as treacherous as they are beautiful .

In a state known for some of the curviest roads is a stretch of asphalt referred to by locals as the Million Dollar Highway. Officially a stretch of U.S. Route 550, it carves a path 20 miles long through the San Juan Mountains and is bookended by the towns of Ouray at its north and Silverton at its south. It has been designated one of the most dangerous roads in America, owing to its sharp switchbacks and hundred-foot drops. Although it sits in the path of 70 avalanche tracks, large sections of the highway are needle-narrow and do not have guardrails, and winter conditions add further hazards for months each year. Despite a 25 mph speed limit, there were 53 crashes on the pass in 2024 alone. The Colorado Department of Transportation disputes the highway's characterization as dangerous and emphasizes that the views are among the best in the region.

Travelers often wonder how such a perilous pass earned such a splendid sobriquet. While the precise answer has been buried beneath the alpine asphalt, several explanations have been put forth over the years. Here are the most common explanations for why this slice of Route 550 became the Million Dollar Highway, as well as which of them line up with the known facts.