Why Does Colorado Have 85 Octane Gas? (And Should You Use 87 Instead?)

While 85-octane works for many vehicles in Colorado, the question remains: Should you use it if your car manual recommends 87-octane? The answer depends on your vehicle's specifications and how much you value fuel efficiency and performance. Broadly speaking, modern engines — especially those made after 1984 — are designed to maintain the same octane requirements regardless of altitude.

That means if your owner's manual specifies 87-octane or higher, more premium options, using 85 could lead to issues like pre-ignition, reduced fuel efficiency, and diminished performance overall. While the difference in price may be appealing, using 85-octane when a vehicle requires 87 may not be worth the trade-off in efficiency. Any car expert will likely tell you the same: Vehicle owners should always abide by their car's fuel recommendations.

Another consideration when choosing between 85 and 87-octane is whether there is an environmental impact. Studies have found no statistically significant difference in carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide emissions between the two fuels when used at high altitude. However, it needs to be acknowledged that emissions depend on various factors (including engine design, combustion process, and driving behavior). Not to mention, we know that higher-octane fuels tend to be more environmentally friendly.

