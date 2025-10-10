Hawaiian Island Sends A Firm Message To Speeders: Warnings Are Out, Fines Are In
We all learn from an early age that green means go and red means stop, yet many drivers still try to sneak through a red light sometimes. The same goes for speeding — we know it's wrong, yet many drivers still drive too fast. The city of Oahu, HI, decided in 2025 that it had had enough and launched the Red Light and Speed Camera pilot project. Targeting 10 intersections, this project is intended to catch speeders (it's worth noting that Hawaii boasts some of the slowest speed limits in the country) and light runners, so citizens and visitors alike are about to literally pay for their crimes.
Oahu, which sees millions of visitors annually, originally only targeted drivers who run red lights, but the program was later expanded to also target speeders. The Hawaii Department of Transportation partnered with a company named Verra Mobility to install the cameras at intersections that have a history of accidents involving vehicles and pedestrians. For the past eight months, offenders have simply received mailed warnings, but starting in November, those who run a red light or drive too fast will find a fine in their mailbox.
Unsafe drivers should prepare for fines
Tickets are never issued automatically simply because you were caught on camera. A state reviewer will verify that any driver tagged by the camera was actually breaking the law, and each fine will likely cost about $250. The citations will be sent to the owner of the vehicle, no matter who was driving. Tourists who are driving rental vehicles should beware, however, as most rental companies include a provision in the agreement that the driver will not only be responsible for the ticket, but may also pay an additional fee.
Some local residents are concerned that the program unfairly targets them, since they regularly drive these streets, while others believe it's a great way to make these intersections safer. The speed limits in these areas reportedly change abruptly, and the streets of Honolulu can be especially confusing for tourists. Locals and visitors alike should be on guard, as the Honolulu Police Department expects a substantial increase in the number of citations in the coming months.