Hawaiian Island Sends A Firm Message To Speeders: Warnings Are Out, Fines Are In

We all learn from an early age that green means go and red means stop, yet many drivers still try to sneak through a red light sometimes. The same goes for speeding — we know it's wrong, yet many drivers still drive too fast. The city of Oahu, HI, decided in 2025 that it had had enough and launched the Red Light and Speed Camera pilot project. Targeting 10 intersections, this project is intended to catch speeders (it's worth noting that Hawaii boasts some of the slowest speed limits in the country) and light runners, so citizens and visitors alike are about to literally pay for their crimes.

Oahu, which sees millions of visitors annually, originally only targeted drivers who run red lights, but the program was later expanded to also target speeders. The Hawaii Department of Transportation partnered with a company named Verra Mobility to install the cameras at intersections that have a history of accidents involving vehicles and pedestrians. For the past eight months, offenders have simply received mailed warnings, but starting in November, those who run a red light or drive too fast will find a fine in their mailbox.