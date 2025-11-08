5 Of The Rarest Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Surviving Today

Many of the rarest Harley-Davidsons are also among the most collectible, but no other Harley has ever created quite as much of a storm among collectors as the 1908 Strap Tank that appeared at a Mecum auction in 2023. The winning buyer bid $850,000 at the event, with auction fees bringing their final total to $935,000. That made it the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at a public auction.

The record-setting Strap Tank was one of 450 motorcycles produced by Harley-Davidson that year, and is among the company's earliest surviving models. What made it particularly exceptional was that the bike was largely original, having been discovered in a barn in 1941 and then carefully stored by its owner in Wisconsin for over six decades. It was then restored by a specialist and eventually made its way to auction, complete with its original four-horsepower engine.

The auction, which was held in Las Vegas, may have been the farthest from the original Harley-Davidson factory that the bike had ever travelled in its history. Until that point, it had remained with Wisconsin-based owners for more than 100 years. The site of that original factory in Milwaukee remains under Harley-Davidson's ownership today, and now serves as its corporate headquarters.