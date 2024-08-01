How Fast Are 250cc Dirt Bikes And Are They Good For Rookie Riders?
If you've been asking around or searching for starter dirt bike recommendations, there's a good chance "250cc" has been a common result. However, is this appropriate? Do you need a more powerful engine? Would something closer to 450cc be a good start since it has more oomph?
Despite 250cc motors sitting toward the bottom of motorcycle engine power levels, 250cc motorcycles can go fast. It's just a matter of how fast do you need, and how fast is sensible to learn on. Intention is also important, because the top speed of a street legal dirt bike doesn't mean much if you're planning on getting into motocross races.
As always when it comes to purchasing a kind of vehicle you're unfamiliar with, it's extremely important to do your homework first. Then, when you're satisfied you've made the best purchase, and you're learning how to drive the vehicle for the first time, you've got to take it slow — literally.
A mild need for speed
Cubic centimeters (cc) is the metric used to measure an engine's displacement as it pertains to the air-fuel mix used for the combustion that creates the energy needed to literally get things moving. The larger the number the more powerful the engine. However, this doesn't necessarily equate to a set-in-stone maximum speed across all cc values.
Not all 250cc motorcycles or dirt bikes will have the same top speeds. Factors like the full weight of the bike, size, the terrain, configuration of non-engine mechanical elements, and even the weight of the rider can result in higher or lower miles per hour. That being said, you can generally expect to reach speeds of roughly 70 to 80 mph – with some variance based on differences between models and manufacturers.
Topping out at around 70 mph may still sound like a lot, but it's a bit on the slow side when you compare it to dirt bikes with beefier engines around 450cc and above. There you're looking at top speeds closer to 80 to 90 mph, possibly even hitting triple digits if you were on pavement, too. Is a lower top speed such a bad thing, though?
Rookie recommended?
Something to keep in mind is that these questions of speed and recommendations are specifically intended for new riders, not those who are already familiar with how to ride a dirt bike. When it comes to learning how to ride a dirt bike for the first time, the consensus is that 250cc or lower is the best place to start, and there are a couple of explanations behind this reasoning.
In general, bikes offering less displacement tend to cost less than those with more powerful engines, and a lower price tag makes the possible sting of deciding dirt bike riding isn't for you a bit less painful. 250cc bikes are also comparably less expensive to fix and maintain.
Control is another significant factor. Less powerful bikes are typically easier to control, which makes them an ideal option for beginners who may not know the ins and outs of riding yet. A more powerful engine has the potential to lead to greater injury if anything goes wrong. That isn't to say that severe injuries aren't possible on a 250cc though, so be sure to wear a helmet and other protective gear at all times.