How Fast Are 250cc Dirt Bikes And Are They Good For Rookie Riders?

If you've been asking around or searching for starter dirt bike recommendations, there's a good chance "250cc" has been a common result. However, is this appropriate? Do you need a more powerful engine? Would something closer to 450cc be a good start since it has more oomph?

Despite 250cc motors sitting toward the bottom of motorcycle engine power levels, 250cc motorcycles can go fast. It's just a matter of how fast do you need, and how fast is sensible to learn on. Intention is also important, because the top speed of a street legal dirt bike doesn't mean much if you're planning on getting into motocross races.

As always when it comes to purchasing a kind of vehicle you're unfamiliar with, it's extremely important to do your homework first. Then, when you're satisfied you've made the best purchase, and you're learning how to drive the vehicle for the first time, you've got to take it slow — literally.