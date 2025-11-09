5 Of The Fastest Motorcycles From The 1980s

For those who have ridden motorcycles from the 1980s, you would definitely understand Visor Down's sentiments when they say the "1980s was the best decade for motorcycles."

Several motorcycles from the 1980s became iconic. Pop culture's impact was also seen in popularising the speed and style a part of the motorcycle industry in the U.S. Who can forget Tom Cruise using the Kawasaki GPZ900R in "Top Gun" (1986), Prince riding his Hondamatic CB400A in "Purple Rain" (1984), or Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo escaping on a Yamaha XT 250 in "First Blood" (1982).

During that time, motorcycles were built with passion, and you could see it in the variety of bikes in the market. The decade gave us some of the iconic bikes we still praise today, and some of these machines were extremely fast, with some capable of breaching the 150 mph speed mark. While most of the fastest motorcycles ever built had the modern advantages and safety aids, motorcycles from the 1980s were fast in a raw, mechanical way. Even the 1970s did not shy away from producing some of the quickest motorbikes of their era.

Some of the things that made motorcycles from the 1980s a joy to ride were that they demanded skill, focus, and confidence — because without those, your insurance provider would have been very busy, and your career would have been abbreviated. Here are five of the fastest motorcycles from the 1980s.