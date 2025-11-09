Android Users Split Over Lack Of USB Cord With New Phone. Half Of Them Are Right

Not too long ago, buying a new phone meant getting all the necessary accessories for its operation neatly tucked together in plastic cutouts in one holistic box. That's where the concept of unboxing came from; a ritual of appreciation that characterized laying hands on each item for the first time. I got my very first phone at the age of six; a quaint black-and-white Starcomms intended for emergency calls to my parents. I remember reverently handling the purple box and pulling out tiny Ziploc bags containing a removable battery, and to get a little out of vogue here, an earpiece.

The year was 2008. That's right — the average phone box of not so long ago included everything from chargers (and, as Android technology developed, screen protectors) to earpieces. The entire mobile phone ecosystem in one rectangular box, because what else was to be expected? An incomplete package? Surely not. It was unthinkable at the time that you'd need to buy anything separately.

Looking back, I couldn't have been more wrong. Fast forward nearly two decades since my days as a toddler, and one of the latest topics in a long list of divisive tech evolutionary discourse is the place of USB cords in phone boxes. This debate would have been crazy to consider in 2008, and it's still just as crazy to me now. At the risk of sounding like a parochial Luddite, some things need to stay the way they are.