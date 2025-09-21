Do AirPods Come With A Charger In The Box?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unboxing a new Apple device is always a joy. As fun as that can be, it's what's inside that should truly delight. Whether it's a new iPhone or a pair of AirPods, however, you should know what else comes in the box before making the big purchase.

Apple made the switch from its lightning cables to USB-C in 2023 in a move that frustrated many. Not only do its devices now boast USB-C ports but so do the power bricks needed to charge them, rendering your old lightning cords and boxes obsolete. You need both a USB-C charging cord and compatible wall charger to power newer Apple devices, though some items can also be wirelessly charged.

While marveling at the small box housing those new AirPods, you may wonder if everything needed to charge them is included. The answer is no, and what is inside depends on the AirPod model you choose. The AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4 come with charging cases that fuel the earbuds when encased. However, a USB-C charging cable and a wall brick is needed to charge those cases, which are not included, as no AirPod model available as of this writing come with a power adapter.