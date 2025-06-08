Every AirPods Model That Comes With A Charging Cable (And The Ones That Don't)

In a matter of just a few short years, Apple's AirPods have gone from the sleek new way to connect to iPhone and other mobile devices to pretty much the only way to connect to them. There has, of course, been a learning curve for AirPods since their arrival, with users not only adapting to the device's welcome lack of a cord, but to other little things, like how to charge the newly battery-powered earbuds and headphones that fall under the AirPod line.

If you've owned a set of Apple AirPods over the years, you know the devices are charged by placing them inside a small box that connects to an electrical outlet or charging apparatus via a USB cable. Historically, those charging cables have been tucked inside the box that contains your AirPods at the point of purchase, whether that be in-store or online. That is no longer the case, with Apple pivoting towards USB-C chargers for AirPods while removing the charging cable from the items included in the box.

You can, however, still purchase Apple AirPods with a charging cable included in the box, assuming you select the right model. At present, Apple is offering just two of its AirPods models with a USB-C charging cable included in the box. The first is the SlashGear-approved AirPods Pro 2, which retail for $249. The other is the AirPods Max, which — at $549 a pop — might inspire some to seek out cheaper over-the-ear options.

