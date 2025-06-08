Every AirPods Model That Comes With A Charging Cable (And The Ones That Don't)
In a matter of just a few short years, Apple's AirPods have gone from the sleek new way to connect to iPhone and other mobile devices to pretty much the only way to connect to them. There has, of course, been a learning curve for AirPods since their arrival, with users not only adapting to the device's welcome lack of a cord, but to other little things, like how to charge the newly battery-powered earbuds and headphones that fall under the AirPod line.
If you've owned a set of Apple AirPods over the years, you know the devices are charged by placing them inside a small box that connects to an electrical outlet or charging apparatus via a USB cable. Historically, those charging cables have been tucked inside the box that contains your AirPods at the point of purchase, whether that be in-store or online. That is no longer the case, with Apple pivoting towards USB-C chargers for AirPods while removing the charging cable from the items included in the box.
You can, however, still purchase Apple AirPods with a charging cable included in the box, assuming you select the right model. At present, Apple is offering just two of its AirPods models with a USB-C charging cable included in the box. The first is the SlashGear-approved AirPods Pro 2, which retail for $249. The other is the AirPods Max, which — at $549 a pop — might inspire some to seek out cheaper over-the-ear options.
These AirPods don't come with a charging cable
As any Apple devotee no doubt noticed, the tech giant's most recent version of its earbuds — the SlashGear Select Badge-earning AirPods 4 — were not listed among the devices that include a USB-C charging cable. In fact, the AirPods 4 don't come with any sort of charging cable at all. That is indeed true for both the standard version of the AirPods 4 as well as their upgraded with active noise-cancellation cousins.
For its part, Apple is being as up front as it can be about that fact, specifically noting on the product pages of both AirPods 4 devices that they do not come with a USB-C charging cable or power adapter. The good news is that both cordless AirPods 4 options can be purchased for considerably less than the cord-included AirPods Pro 2. How much less, you ask? The option without noise-cancellation is currently retailing for just $129, while the option with active noise-cancellation is selling for $179.
Now that you know you can scoop Apple's AirPods 4 for far less than AirPods Pro 2, you're probably wondering if the cost of the USB-C charging cable offsets the difference. It does not, with cables going for $29 on the high end for the 240W version and $19 on the low end for the 60W version. If you need the power adapter to go with your cable, a 20W USB-C version will set you back a mere $19 direct from Apple. So even if you need both, you're still saving money, even with the additional charges.