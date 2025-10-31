4 Awesome '70s Pickup Trucks You Can Find For Under $30K Today

It's no secret that the vintage pickup trucks from the 1970s are popular today. These old trucks, which were once seen as cheap and dependable workhorses, have been rising in popularity for years now and are the preferred choice for a lot of enthusiasts today. Fortunately, while values have indeed risen, there remain lots of great 1970s trucks that can be had easily for under $30,000. Scour some online classified ads and auction listings and you'll be pleased to find that $30,000 (and in some cases far less than that) can still buy you a pretty nice truck from each of Detroit's big three automakers, as well as the Japanese imports.

For example, you can find one of the most popular vintage American trucks, the second generation of the legendary Chevy C10 and K10 pickup. Sold from 1967 to 1972 and distinguished by their rounded fenders, this generation of Chevy is one of the more expensive vintage options, but depending on the specific layout and options, it's not hard to find one under the $30,000 mark.

Fully-restored, mint examples, as well as extensively modified versions of the second-gen C10s will be more than $30,000, as will most short-bed models. However, we found plenty of examples of long-bed trucks in clean, driver condition that can be had in the mid to high $20,000s.