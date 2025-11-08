5 Useful Harbor Freight Buys If You've Got Wiggle Room In Your Fall Budget

Harbor Freight has a solid selection of outdoor power tools that always come in handy every fall. The obvious ones that come to mind are the essentials: leaf blower, electric shredder, and pressure washer. And if you've been on top of your fall chores for years, you probably already know which Harbor Freight chainsaw works for you. And to save you the cost of hiring professionals every time you need to trim tree limbs or tidy up overgrown roots, you may have picked up a pole saw. You may have even discovered how to use a lawn mower instead of a rake to pick up leaves.

But outside those essentials, there are a few other tools that might not be top of mind yet come in clutch when you're in the middle of your tasks. For instance, you may suddenly realize you need a ladder to reach the gutters before they get clogged. Maybe you have one, but it's not sturdy and tall enough to reach the roof. Or your chainsaws are getting dull after all that cutting. Maybe you're just tired of dragging loads of firewood and yard waste back and forth across the yard.

So, what we've done is to think through the typical fall cleanup routine, from gutter clearing and tree trimming to wood splitting. Then we picked out five Harbor Freight tools that'll make your work even easier, from Chicago Electric's chainsaw sharpener to Harbor Freight's 1200-pound capacity utility cart. The best part is that these tools will remain useful around your home even after fall passes.