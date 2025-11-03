5 Cars With More Horsepower Than A Hellcat

When Dodge introduced the Hellcat lineup of engines to the world, it included the Challenger, Charger, and eventually the Durango SUV. Dodge was throwing a massive 700+ horsepower engine into anything that could fit it. Unfortunately, the automaker put the Hellcat out to pasture and cut back on its high-performance vehicles.

One of the most popular Hellcat models was the Challenger. Dodge took the normal Challenger, whose base model featured a 305-horsepower V6 engine, and added two more cylinders and 410 more horsepower. The supercharged HEMI V8 engine in the Challenger Hellcat was capable of producing 717 horsepower and an absurd 707 lb-ft of torque. Dodge did also offer a widebody Redeye version of the Challenger Hellcat as well, which produced 807 horsepower, along with various other versions that pushed way past 1,000 hp.

Although Dodge may have gotten rid of one of the coolest and most powerful vehicles on the market, it's far from the most powerful horsepower. Brands like Mercedes-Benz, Lucid, and even American-rival Chevrolet have all produced vehicles that far exceed the Hellcat in terms of horsepower. Granted, the following vehicles are all production vehicles that can currently be purchased, while the Hellcat series is gone. Let's see which vehicles have more horsepower than the Hellcat. To keep things simple, we'll focus on the base Hellcat and its 717 hp.