5 Of The Most Spacious SUVs Under $50,000, Ranked By Cargo Capacity

The top Asian manufacturers offer some of the best SUV cargo in their respective segments. Marketed as the sportier, more modern brand when it comes to design philosophy, Kia has a presence in the SUV scene that's not far behind its parent company, Hyundai, and its Telluride is the largest nameplate in the segment from the brand.

The 2025 Kia Telluride is certainly one of the more attractive SUVs. Priced at $36,390, it's also one of the cheapest among spacious mid-size SUVs, but it didn't trail much when looking at the spec sheet. Behind the first row, the Telluride offers a solid 87 cubic feet of cargo volume, narrowly edging out its Hyundai counterpart in the Palisade by 0.3 cubic feet. As are most mid-size SUVs at this price point, the Telluride comes with three rows of seats as standard. Behind the second row, you get 46 cubic feet of space, and 21 cubic feet behind the third row.

The 2025 Telluride comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. This is connected to a 4.2-inch gauge display in the first three trims, but SX models get a larger 12.3-inch screen to match. Looking under the bodywork, the SUV is motivated by a 3.8L V6 engine, producing 291 hp and 262 pound-feet of torque.