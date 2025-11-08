The Ingenious Way Traffic Lights Worked Before Computers Were Invented

Today's traffic lights can be controlled by anything from standard traffic control computers to highly advanced AI-driven computer systems that are so "smart" they can predict what's going to happen and adjust in real time. But how did these sometimes fury-inducing congestion controllers function before the rise of computers? Let's start at the beginning.

The first gasoline-powered 3/4-horsepower automobile rolled down the streets of Manheim, Germany, in 1886. The first traffic lights, however, were being used nearly 20 years before at the intersection of Bridge Street and Great George Street near the Westminster Bridge in London, England. The year was 1868, and hundreds of thousands of carriages pulled by real horses roamed the highly snarled streets. It took 80-plus years before the first computerized signals went online in the 1950s (either in Toronto, Canada, or Denver, Colorado, depending on who you ask).

Those first London traffic lights were created by railway engineer J.P. Knight, who borrowed the same basic concept from the train industry. Each light was manually operated by a lone policeman. During daylight hours, they'd raise and lower arms sitting atop 22-foot poles that told drivers they could keep moving or stop and yield to oncoming traffic. When it was dark, flames fed by natural gas lit up colored glass — green to move, red to stop — for all to see. As it turned out, early gas-fed lines were notoriously dangerous, and the whole thing could (and did) explode spectacularly, subsequently harming any officer standing at the base of the pole, so changes had to be made.