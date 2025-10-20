New Traffic Signals In Massachusetts Cause So Much Confusion, 25% Of Drivers Are Running Red Lights

Your average driver might like to bemoan them, but traffic lights play an integral part in not only controlling traffic patterns in urban and suburban areas, but also helping to keep drivers and pedestrians safe when they're traversing the roadways. Some might even argue traffic lights are just as life-saving as seat belts or the anti-lock braking system in cars that helps you maintain control of a vehicle in risky conditions.

However you feel about traffic signals, we might all agree that they can, on occasion, be confusing. That is particularly true whenever new traffic signals are introduced into the mix, as drivers can sometimes struggle to understand their intent. That would seem to be the case in the state of Massachusetts, where some newly added traffic signals are proving to be quite confusing to travelers. According to a recent study undertaken at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, some 25% of drivers are not stopping when the light turns red.

No, it is not the traditional three-colored traffic signals that are confusing drivers. Rather, the culprits are a slate of newly installed pedestrian hybrid beacons throughout the state. Those lights are designed to help keep pedestrians safe when crossing the street. Given their purpose, you can understand how troubling it is that one in four drivers on the road seem to be charging right through them.