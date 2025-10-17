Researchers Suggest Adding A New Color To Traffic Lights – Here's What It Would Be For

Transportation engineers at North Carolina State University have proposed that an additional color be added to existing traffic lights. This new color would be a white light, intended for the use of self-driving vehicles. This light is there to instruct autonomous vehicles (AVs) to direct the flow of traffic, while also telling human drivers on the same roads to follow the lead of the AVs around them. The objective of the additional traffic light color is to reduce overall fuel consumption and minimize the time it takes to travel through an intersection. To catch up, here's a primer on how our current traffic light colors originated.

The idea behind this, say researchers, is to open up the enhanced computing power that self-driving vehicles will bring to our roads, along with their ability to communicate with both the computer controlling the traffic and other autonomous vehicles using the road. These self-driving vehicles will know everything about traffic flow in real time. All that human-driven vehicles will need to do when they see the white light is to follow the AV ahead of them and do exactly what it does. If the self-driving car ahead stops, the human driver stops his or her car. If it proceeds through the intersection, the human driver follows it. This process of giving the AVs themselves some control over the flow of traffic is called the mobile control paradigm. In the event that there are not enough AVs in the intersection to provide this level of control, the intersection switches back to the standard red-yellow-green traffic light system.