Tired Of Your Galaxy's Camera Shutter Lag? Samsung Has A 'Fix' For You

Samsung's Galaxy phones are among the most popular in the world, often neck-and-neck with the iPhone for global sales volume. Samsung itself is one of the largest corporations in the world, which has led to some weird Samsung products. Given that success and the resources that come with it, it's surprising that Samsung has left some widespread issues with its devices on the back burner. One such problem has to do with the feature-rich Samsung Galaxy camera.

One of the most pervasive Galaxy smartphone problems is camera shutter lag, where the camera doesn't snap a photo until long after you've tapped the shutter button. That's not a problem when snapping a static subject like a landscape, but it's absolutely maddening when it causes you to miss out on a shot of your pet, child, or a sports highlight. It's often worse in low-light environments where the camera must collect extra information to create a night mode shot.

Samsung apparently knows this is a huge problem, and it offers a bandage fix that's almost more insulting than the lack of a real solution. If you want your Galaxy phone — such as a Galaxy Z Fold 7 you may have paid over $2,000 for — to do something as simple as taking pictures when you tell it to, you'll need to download an entirely separate app where you can toggle on a setting to speed up the camera. You might think that, although it's an odd way to remedy the situation, it is at least a remedy. But you'd be wrong, because this so-called fix creates new problems of its own. Here's how it all works, and what to expect.