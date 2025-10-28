5 Of The Best Harbor Freight Deals You Don't Want To Miss In October 2025
Harbor Freight is already known for its low prices and surprising quality. Whether you're shopping for Daytona automotive products or something from the popular Icon lineup, the store's shelves are overflowing with tools and accessories for every DIY enthusiast. However, less frequent shoppers at the budget-friendly tool paradise might not be aware of the constant stream of discounts available.
This brand does a lot of giveaways, flyers, and coupon sales. Most trips to make a purchase at your local store result in being given a free set of screwdrivers or a magnetic LED light. In fact, at the time of writing, Harbor Freight is giving away a pretty nice-looking trucker cap with a $30 purchase — a hat nice enough to make me think I might need to head over to do some "in-store research."
Between Dollar Days, online coupons, clearance items, and discounts for Inside Track club members, some of Harbor Freight's most popular items often drop in price from "I'll think about it" to "I can't afford NOT to buy it!" Many of those deals only last a few weeks, so if anything on this list of five of the best Harbor Freight deals you don't want to miss in October 2025 interests you, don't delay on placing that order or heading into your nearest Harbor Freight store.
Pittsburgh Five-Piece Flex-Head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set
I cannot stress enough how much I loved this set of flex-head ratcheting combination wrenches when I first purchased it. I was replacing a pair of struts on a mini van, and the clearance between the bolts on top of the strut and the frame of the vehicle was barely enough to lay my hand flat, let alone to access with a combination wrench. I tried a low profile ratchet, and still had no luck. After a couple hours, frustrated and sporting some gnarly damage to the back of my hands, I asked a more experienced technician for advice. We took a lunch break and he drove me to the nearby Harbor Freight, where I bought this exact set and finished that job in about 20 minutes, give or take.
A great first set of ratcheting wrenches, the Pittsburgh Five-Piece Flex-Head Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set provides a godsend of a tool at an affordable price. The set includes 10-millimeter, 12-millimeter, 13-millimeter, 14-millimeter, and 15-millimeter wrenches; there's also an SAE set that includes ⅜, 7/16, ½, 9/16, and ⅝-inch wrenches for the same price. Currently available for 26% off list price, they're definitely worth getting a pair of sets in both standard and metric sizes.
The Pittsburgh Flex-Head Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set, in either metric or standard, sells for $21.99 at Harbor Freight until October 30 as an Instant Savings deal, meaning no coupons are required for savings to be applied to your purchase.
Earthquake XT ¾-inch Composite Air Impact Wrench
A powerful impact wrench will make even the toughest jobs a little easier, loosening stuck lugnuts and rusted bolts with relative ease. Air-powered guns are often overshadowed by cordless impact wrenches because of portability and battery compatibility with other tools, but most automotive technicians working in professional shops still rely on an air compressor for their most powerful tools.
The Earthquake line of impact wrenches includes some of the most powerful tools available, and users love the combination of a reasonable price and unreasonable torque that the Earthquake XT ¾-inch Composite Air Impact Wrench delivers. Featuring 1800 lb-ft of breakaway torque, a twin-hammer impact mechanism that reduces vibration, and through-handle exhaust that keeps cold air from hitting the user, this beast of a tool is made for serious users. At 8 pounds, it's also 25% lighter than the all-metal impact guns many techs use, reducing fatigue and strain on the wrist and elbow during operation.
Harbor Freight sells the Earthquake XT ¾-inch Composite Air Impact Wrench for $250, but the store's Fall Coupon event drops that by an additional $50. The website compares the Earthquake XT to a similar, but less powerful, Snap-On impact wrench that sells for about $1000 more.
Yukon 46-inch Mobile Workbench
Tool storage is one of the biggest investments a person can make. Whether you choose a portable toolbox or a larger tool chest, factors like storage space, features, and how you'll be using that storage unit have to be considered. And while those chests and toolboxes are great for what they're designed to do, some folks need a storage space that doubles as a workstation — a workbench that provides a spot for tools, as well as a surface that can safely support work as it's being done.
Harbor Freight's tool storage options are some of the best around for those on a budget. SlashGear has written about some of Harbor Freight's best tool chests, but we didn't mention the Yukon 46-inch Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top in that article because it's not technically a chest. However, with six shelves, a large drawer that runs the length of the workbench, a 1,200-pound storage capacity, and additional storage built into its doors, this Yukon cabinet works great as either a primary tool storage solution or an additional workstation in a shop or larger garage.
Quality builds, a variety of colors, and affordable prices all combine to make Yukon's 46-inch Mobile Workbench with Solid Wood Top worth the investment, and Inside Track club members get an additional $60 off the already budget-friendly Harbor Freight price of $330 for this combination storage cabinet and work bench.
U.S. General Three-Piece Peg-Type Socket Tray
Socket storage is always a concern for new technicians, homeowners, and folks who just invested in a new rolling tool box on Amazon. Metal clip style socket rails or magnetic socket trays are popular, but I've always liked peg-type organizers for my sockets. They're often more affordable, and don't have the tendency to lift the entire tray when you go to pull one socket from the storage unit.
U.S. General offers up a useful set of three trays in one package at Harbor Freight. With the U.S. General Peg-Type Socket Tray, you get a trio of storage trays perfect for storing ¼-, ⅜-, and ½-inch sockets, and the sizes for each socket are clearly printed on top of each peg. Built from ABS plastic, these trays are lightweight and easy to clean, and are a no-brainer to purchase if you're already picking up a set of sockets. I keep multiple sets of these trays in red and blue in my mechanic's rolling cart to quickly differentiate between regular SAE and metric sockets, deep-well sockets, and impact sockets.
Normally $25 for the set of three trays, the U.S. General Peg-Type Socket Tray set is an Instant Savings deal at Harbor Freight until the end of October, dropping the price to just $18. The trays are available in black, red, blue, or neon green, with both metric and standard options.
Pittsburgh 13-Piece ½-inch Drive Impact Socket Set
Impact sockets are a must for people just getting started as tire replacers and experienced, ASE-certified master technicians alike. You can't just slap any ½-inch socket onto an impact wrench and expect a positive outcome — I've seen standard sockets crack, shatter, or round out when subjected to excessive force like that, risking damage to both the user and the fastener being worked on. Sockets designed to stand up to excessive torque are a must, but a good set doesn't have to cost a ton of money.
I first purchased a pair of Pittsburgh 13-Piece ½-inch Drive Impact Socket Sets in standard and metric sizes when I started in the industry over 15 years ago; while I've lost a few, I've never had one of these affordable, well-built sockets break on me. The stamped-on size markings on the sides of these sockets are easy to read and don't wear off over time, and the six-point design is great for larger fasteners that you don't want slipping out of place.
Normally priced at $20, the Pittsburgh 13-Piece ½-inch Drive Impact Socket Set is currently an Instant Savings deal at Harbor Freight, knocking the price down to $16.99. A 15% off sale may not seem like a huge discount, but if you're stocking a new box and need both standard and metric sets of impact sockets, any bit of savings helps.
Methodology
Deals at Harbor Freight can be found on the company's website, specifically under the Deals heading. After scouring the different sections — coupon deals, Instant Savings, Dollar Days, and Inside Track Club member deals — for some of the best tools and deals, I came up with five picks that were some of my favorite tools and best discounts. I based my picks on my own experience as a frequent Harbor Freight customer, an experienced professional automotive technician, and DIY home repair enthusiast.