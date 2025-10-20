5 Of The Highest-Rated Icon Hand Tools You Can Buy At Harbor Freight
There are hundreds of high-quality tools available at Harbor Freight that you can add to your toolbox, and there are a handful that you're better off avoiding. Not only are they high-quality, but they are also distinct and different to fulfil a variety of needs, such as products small enough to fit on your keychain. Those who regularly shop at Harbor Freight are likely familiar with the Icon tool brand. Harbor Freight owns Icon, and you can only get this brand of tools from those stores. We've gone through to find the highest-rated Icon hand tools recommended by customers.
The hand tools on this list are some of the best you can get from Icon. We picked options that both professionals and homeowners would greatly appreciate. Verified users have bought these tools and shared in their reviews why they recommend others to buy them, given their first-hand experiences. We'll go into more detail about our methodology for why we picked these hand tools for this list at the end.
9-inch Long-Nose Slip Joint Pliers
When you're looking for hand tools to add to your tool chest, the 9-inch Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers are a highly reputable option from Harbor Freight that several customers recommend. These are so popular that Harbor Freight keeps running out of them. Forged from alloy steel, these pliers have a three-position slip-joint with cross-hatched teeth that make it easier to adjust and use them during a variety of projects. The teeth also have precision-ground tips that make it easier to use this tool with smaller items. You can get them for $29.99, and there are 234 reviews, with a 5-out-of-5 average rating.
Customer reviews praise the quality and durability of these pliers, using them in professional fields and as an at-home hand tool. These reviews note that the grip makes it more comfortable for users to hold onto the tool when bending or twisting smaller items. It allows the tool to operate much more easily in tighter locations, or if you're trying to reach something further away. The low price for these pliers is an additional high point for many, as customers believe there are competitive brands that are of the same quality and are more costly. These pliers do come with a lifetime warranty.
Locking Flex-Head Ratchet and bit set, 35-piece
For anyone who's looking for a compact hand tool to take with them, the Locking Flex-Head Ratchet and Bit Set, featuring 35 pieces, might be something for you to pick up. It's also one of the best Icon tools you can get from Harbor Freight. Constructed from S2 steel, this sleek ratchet comes with various bit heads that you can quickly swap out to handle any job, and has a four-inch extension for further reach, which you can use as a T-handle for additional torque. This ratchet set is available for $39.99 and has 2,089 reviews from customers, with a 4.9-out-of-5 average rating.
The reviews for this ratchet set praise the high-quality design of this product and its durability. They highlight that the handle is ergonomic, making it easy to turn and put leverage behind it, despite its small size. Customers feel that the modest size of this set is one of their favorite features. It comes with a case that keeps everything organized, and it's small enough to slip into their pocket or into a bag. Users find it exceptionally versatile, keeping it on their desk within reach, or inside a traveling compartment that they keep on their motorcycle to use when they encounter problems on the road.
Anti-Slip Grip Combination Wrench set, 14-piece
The 14-piece set of Anti-slip Grip Professional Metric Combination Wrench Set is another highly recommended option by customers if you're looking for hand tools, and one we recommend you get if you're a mechanic. These come in SAE and Metric variants, depending on which one you need. These chrome vanadium steel wrenches have a high-polish finish that helps protect against corrosion, making it easier to clean them. You can pick up this set for $129.99, and there are 587 reviews from customers, with a 4.9-star average rating.
The user reviews confirm that the handles for this wrench set are excellent. The sturdy and durable design of these wrenches allows customers to apply a good amount of force on them without fear of the tool breaking or bending during a project. Some customers have shared that the handles are slightly longer than those of other similar products, and the extra length offers them more leverage. Other users have compared this product to competitors like Snap-on, and they can't tell the difference between the two, besides the Icon set being available for half the price.
Ball Peen Dead Blow Hammer
If you're a professional or regularly deal with metalwork projects, the Ball Peen Dead Blow Hammer is a worthwhile consideration to add to your toolbox. It comes in 16, 24, or 32-ounce options and is made from polyurethane, which protects this hammer against several chemicals that frequently appear in workshops. The price does change depending on the model you want, with the 16-ounce priced at $34.99 and the 32-ounce at $54.99. Regardless of which one you select, this hammer has 307 reviews, with a 4.9-star average rating.
Customers who have purchased this hammer find it ideal for metalworking projects. They say it's a powerful, strong hammer that gets the job done, and it feels sturdy whenever they swing it. Users highlight that the handle has plenty of grip to it, and it never feels like it's about to slip, even if their hands have oil on them. The reviews also highlight how the handle protects against vibrations they might feel when hitting stronger metals, making it easier to use for more extended periods.
Color Coded L-Shape Ball End Hex Key set, 13-piece
Whether you're a professional or strictly working on at-home projects, having the Color-Coded L-Shape Ball End Hex Key set is always a good idea. The ball end in these hex keys allows for rotation of 20 degrees, for difficult-to-reach fasteners, making them easier to use on a variety of screws and bolts that you might encounter. You can get this 13-piece set for $21.99, and there are 241 reviews with an average 4.8-star rating.
Customers have shared that they recommend this hex set due to the quality and durability of these tools. These hex keys are made using an S2 steel and have a corrosion-resistant finish, which users greatly appreciate as it makes it easier to maintain these tools. The reviews also detail that the distinct color-coded design of these keys makes identifying the different sizes much easier, as it only takes a glance to know which one to grab during a project. The length of the hex key arms is a highlight for many customers, as the longer arms make it easy to apply torque on the handles.
Methodology
When browsing through Harbor Freight, we exclusively focused on Icon hand tools that had at least 200 reviews available. These reviews had to be done by verified customers, and we wanted ones with the highest average rating, as every Icon product on this list has at least 4.8 stars or higher. Because this list features exclusively hand tools, they do not require an outlet and do not use a battery.
Once we determined what products we wanted, we examined the available reviews by customers. We focused on ones that offered positive experiences on the design of these hand tools, the high-quality material used to make them, the tools' durability for withstanding projects, and their overall efficiency for owners. These were the most significant factors when it came to picking out these products, along with the price. We wanted to find more cost-effective items that could be used by professionals and those who do DIY home projects.