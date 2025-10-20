5 Of The Highest-Rated Icon Hand Tools You Can Buy At Harbor Freight

There are hundreds of high-quality tools available at Harbor Freight that you can add to your toolbox, and there are a handful that you're better off avoiding. Not only are they high-quality, but they are also distinct and different to fulfil a variety of needs, such as products small enough to fit on your keychain. Those who regularly shop at Harbor Freight are likely familiar with the Icon tool brand. Harbor Freight owns Icon, and you can only get this brand of tools from those stores. We've gone through to find the highest-rated Icon hand tools recommended by customers.

The hand tools on this list are some of the best you can get from Icon. We picked options that both professionals and homeowners would greatly appreciate. Verified users have bought these tools and shared in their reviews why they recommend others to buy them, given their first-hand experiences. We'll go into more detail about our methodology for why we picked these hand tools for this list at the end.