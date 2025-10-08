10 Harbor Freight Tools You Can Fit On Your Keychain

Harbor Freight got its start as a mail order reseller of liquidated and returned tools, but the company has grown to become a go-to chain of brick and mortar shops for DIYers, professional fixers, and anyone else who needs some new tools.

Today, Harbor Freight offers a wide range of tools and products acquired directly from manufacturers and sold under its own in-house lines. Bauer, Braun, Haul-Master, ICON, and more are all brands under the Harbor Freight umbrella. Whatever you need to complete your current work in progress or round out your tool collection, one of these brands probably offers it. And that includes tools small enough to hang on your keychain.

While it's nice to have the perfect collection of tools at home or at the workshop, sometimes nothing beats a good pocket-sized tool you can carry around with you. Some of these tools are designed to connect to your keychain right out of the box. For others, you may need to add a jump ring, bit of twine, or some other connection point. In all cases, these are handy portable tools small enough to carry with you.