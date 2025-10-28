5 Of The Best-Looking Cruiser Motorcycles Ever Made
There is a cruiser motorcycle for every buyer in the world. Some are the most fuel-efficient cruiser motorcycles, some are known for their reliability, others are known for being fast, and everything in between. However, at the root of it, this subclass of bikes represents everything that sensible bike design is not. They're heavy, thirsty, often hilariously impractical, and about as aerodynamic as a garden shed. They make no concessions to modern notions of efficiency or sportiness. And yet, when done properly, they're absolutely magnificent. But all that's excusable, as the cruiser bike was invented to look good, and be comfy; and as long as that objective gets done, the unit can be considered a success.
To that end, some of the newer bikes even come with cruise control, which would probably anger the old guard a bit. Now, it's easy enough to make a bike that is comfortable; simply throw on more cushioning and rider aids — what's not easy to do is make one look good. The best cruiser motorcycles are not only comfortable gobbling up highway miles, they also look like they're doing 70 mph while standing still.
They have stance, drama, proportion, and finish quality in droves. Some makers understand this instinctively. Others produce motorcycles that look like they've been designed by committee members who've never actually seen a motorcycle. So, with all that said, here are five cruiser motorcycles that got the design aspect down pat. They're massive, they're gorgeous, and they're unapologetically excessive.
1. Honda Gold Wing
The Honda Gold Wing is one of the most powerful Japanese cruiser motorcycles, and it was the bike that showed us Americans that Japan could take some of our market share if they really wanted. The first generation, named the GL1000 was released at the Cologne motor show to the public way back in 1974, and is still in production till date, making it over half a century old at this point. The modern versions are absolutely massive, coming in with a 66.9 inch wheelbase, and are powered by a 112 ci (1,833 cc) opposed-six-cylinder engine that puts out 120 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 RPM. In 2025, there is the regular Gold Wing, as well as an upmarket Gold Wing Tour model, both of which are available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual.
Modern features on the Gold Wing include a double-wishbone suspension, a seat height of 29.3 inches Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and just for 2025, a special commemorative tabletop model and coffee book free with every purchase. Also, the Gold Wing also has a reverse gear, and a cool party trick through its electronically-controlled windscreen that has almost 5 inches of adjustment to it, with memory functions. In terms of looks, there's only one word for the Gold Wing, and that word is "imposing," especially on the Tour trims. With the high-front windscreen, extremely long wheelbase, and massive backrest with integrated storage, the thing looks like a spaceship.
2. Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra
The 2025 Tri Glide Ultra comes with the 114 engine from Milwaukee House that displaces 114 ci (1,868 cc) across two cylinders, making 83 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque from 4,750 and 2,500 RPMs respectively. Modern features on the Tri-Glide include a reverse gear, a six-speed, adjustable rear suspension, a 165 mm (6.5 inch) full-color infotainment display, and a premium audio system, among many other creature comforts. The pricing, however, is a different issue, as the base MSRP for this beastly motorcycle is an eye-watering $37,999, and that's before any options such as special paint schemes or anything is added. In terms of rider-assist features, the TG Ultra comes with anti-lock brakes, an electric brake assist system, traction control with a specific tune for corners, and a torque-slip control system, among other things.
However, it's worth noting that while these bikes have held their value, older models (including related models like the Trike Freewheeler) from around 2015 are now selling for between $15,000 and $18,000, making them quite attractive deals at the moment. The 2025 model also looks the part, coming in with a new swathe of color options, a massive front fairing replete with tall-specification windshield, and a massive additional luggage carrier on the back, known as the King Tour-Pak carrier. This additional storage, mounted on the back of the 2-UP seating behind the generous pillion backrest, brings the total cargo space up to a solid 6.7 cubic feet, or 0.19 cubic meters.
3. Kawasaki Vulcan 1700
We chose the 1700 and not the larger, more powerful Vulcan 2000, because the 1700 looks a lot more proportional. Where the Vulcan 2000 has more grunt – being a direct competitor to the Harley-Davidson V-Rod — the 1700 is a fairly balanced motorcycle. Given its still-significant size at 100.8 inches long, the 1700 actually manages to look more compact than it actually is, thanks in part to its curved, flowing lines and relatively high seating height. When we say relatively, we mean that the fairing is not elevated above the seat by much, as it is on the Honda Gold Wing for example.
The engine on this monster motorcycle displaces 104 ci (1,700 cc) — which is where it gets its name from — across two cylinders. This powerplant is mated to a six-speed transmission, and, in total, makes a whopping 82 hp and 108 lb-ft of torque. All of this oomph is needed because the Vulcan 1700 clocks an elephantine weight of 895 pounds, which is why peak hp and torque are available from 5,000 and 2,750 RPMs respectively. In terms of comfort, the 1700 comes with a hybrid suspension system that uses "air-assisted" shocks — which differ from a regular air suspension. As far as technology goes, the Vulcan 1700 ships with cruise control, ABS, and electric torque controllers. Like many of the other bikes on this list, the Vulcan also has additional storage integrated into the back of the passenger backrest, which further enhances the silhouette of the bike.
4. Indian Chief Dark Horse
This next cruiser motorcycle is one that has (unfortunately) begun to fly very much under the radar in modern times, despite being a classic icon in the past. We're talking about the Chief Dark Horse by Indian Motorcycles, which really does justice to the word "dark" that it carries in its name. It is a cruiser, but with chopper looks, and with the tasteful use of quite minimal chrome, this thing looks like it would fit right into Batman's lair. The 2025 model year ships with a two-cylinder engine that displaces 116 ci (1,890 cc) to produce 79 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque at 2,900 RPM. This engine is paired with a six-speed transmission that delivers all that torque and power to the rear wheel via gear final drive.
Other notable features on the Indian Chief DH include a 4-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth support, adjustable rear suspension, and the fact that unlike the others that have been covered above, the Indian is a single-seat motorbike. Its blacked out look, coupled with the legendary legacy that Indian Motorcycles carries makes it (in our opinion) the most desirable all-rounder cruiser bike on our list, if buyers are not looking for something specific such as a brand or feature. In terms of pricing, it's not what one would term as "competitive," with the base MSRP for a new one in 2025 starting at $18,499 — but used models from 2016 and up are selling for about $10,000.
5. Triumph Rocket 3 R
Next up, we have the Rocket 3 R, manufactured by Triumph, who are one of the oldest marques that are still in operation. Now, since cruiser motorcycles have always been about comfort and long distance touring, Triumph evidently felt that performance was being left on the table. But then, there's only so much power that companies can squeeze out of the limited size of motorcycle engines before the wear and tear on the components reaches dangerous or impractical levels. So, Triumph approached the problem in the most American way possible; make the thing all-matte and stuff in a bigger engine.
A fun fact about the Rocket 3 R is that its current generation ships with what is (at the time of writing, anyway) the largest production motorcycle engine in the world. It has three cylinders, and displaces 150 ci (2,458 cc) across those cylinders which translates into power production figures of 164 hp at 6,000 RPM and 163 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 RPM. When stacked with the Rocket 3 R's relative-to-class low weight of 641.5 pounds, it's actually a pretty decent buy even from a performance standpoint. A 2024 model will run prospective buyers a healthy $23,895 which is the base MSRP, and used models hover around the same price as the model isn't very old — so might as well buy new.
If buyers do cough up the cash, they can at least be assured that they're getting one of the best-looking bikes on the market that won't immediately lose value.