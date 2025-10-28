5 Of The Best-Looking Cruiser Motorcycles Ever Made

There is a cruiser motorcycle for every buyer in the world. Some are the most fuel-efficient cruiser motorcycles, some are known for their reliability, others are known for being fast, and everything in between. However, at the root of it, this subclass of bikes represents everything that sensible bike design is not. They're heavy, thirsty, often hilariously impractical, and about as aerodynamic as a garden shed. They make no concessions to modern notions of efficiency or sportiness. And yet, when done properly, they're absolutely magnificent. But all that's excusable, as the cruiser bike was invented to look good, and be comfy; and as long as that objective gets done, the unit can be considered a success.

To that end, some of the newer bikes even come with cruise control, which would probably anger the old guard a bit. Now, it's easy enough to make a bike that is comfortable; simply throw on more cushioning and rider aids — what's not easy to do is make one look good. The best cruiser motorcycles are not only comfortable gobbling up highway miles, they also look like they're doing 70 mph while standing still.

They have stance, drama, proportion, and finish quality in droves. Some makers understand this instinctively. Others produce motorcycles that look like they've been designed by committee members who've never actually seen a motorcycle. So, with all that said, here are five cruiser motorcycles that got the design aspect down pat. They're massive, they're gorgeous, and they're unapologetically excessive.