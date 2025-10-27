5 Of The Best EV Alternatives To The Tesla Model S (And They're Cheaper, Too)

The only of the Model S' luxury rivals to offer greater range on a full charge, the Lucid Air is available in a variety of different trims spanning many price points. Arguably the best-value rival to the Model S All-Wheel Drive is the Air Touring, which starts from $81,400 (including a $1,500 destination fee). It delivers similar performance to the Tesla, with a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds, and it can travel up to 431 miles on a single charge.

Buyers who aren't fussed about performance bragging rights could opt to save even more cash and choose the entry-level Air Pure trim, which starts from $72,400, including the destination fee. It's still very quick, with a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, and it still offers lots of standard equipment even without any option boxes ticked.

The Air Touring gets real leather upholstery throughout its cabin, while the Air Pure offers faux leather like the Model S. Much like the Tesla, the Lucid's controls are almost entirely screen-based, although unlike the Tesla, wireless Apple CarPlay is available as standard. After spending some time with the 2024 Air Pure, we found little to dislike about the car, giving it an Editor's Choice award at the time. Lucid's cars might remain a rare sight on the roads compared to many of their upscale competitors, but buyers would be doing themselves a disservice by overlooking them.