9 Times Yamaha Motorcycle Racing Team Took Home MotoGP Championships

Formula One has Ferrari. Nascar has Chevrolet. Every motorsport series has manufacturers that are synonymous with the sport itself, and very few brands can compete with the legacy of Yamaha in the world of motorcycle racing. Competing in its first season in what was called the 500cc class at the time in 1973, the company very quickly made its mark by winning the constructors' championship in 1974. Legendary rider Giacomo Agostini would win the riders' title the following year for the first time with the team. Also referred to as GP500 toward the end of the 500cc run, Yamaha won a total of nine constructors' titles during this era of road racing, along with 10 riders' championships.

In 2002, the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport underwent huge changes, ditching 500cc units for larger 990cc engines and becoming MotoGP as we know it today. Unsurprisingly, Yamaha remained a key manufacturer during and after the transition, competing with the likes of Honda from the get-go. With even more of the greatest riders in the history of the sport on the saddles of its bikes, here are the nine years when Yamaha Factory Racing took home at least one of the three championships in the MotoGP class.