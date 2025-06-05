When Did Yamaha Join MotoGP And How Many Championships Did It Win?

In the world of motorcycles, Yamaha has long been a name synonymous with speed. The Japanese manufacturer put its first motorcycle on the road in the 1950s, though that two-stroke, 125cc YA-1 was hardly a full-blown speed machine. Bikes bearing the Yamaha logo have evolved tremendously over the years, and with every new generation, the brand's engineers have made them sleeker, sexier, and, of course, faster.

Advertisement

While the Yamaha brand continues to be popular among consumers, its more speed-focused bikes have become just as prominent on the various racing circuits of the world. If you're a follower of the prestigious MotoGP championship, you'll probably know Yamaha has been a staple of that scene for several decades by now. And it's safe to say that the brand will likely continue to be a presence for as long as MotoGP is around.

MotoGP's origins date back to the 1949 Isle of Man Grand Prix race, but the championship as we know it didn't come into being until 2002, when regulations were changed to allow newer bikes with four-stroke, 990cc engines on the track. Yamaha had been competing at the highest level of motorcycle racing since 1961, so it was no surprise that it joined the new championship in 2002. The Yamaha YZR-M1 was the brand's first official MotoGP bike, with Max Biaggi piloting one to a second-place finish for the inaugural season. But Yamaha would have to wait a couple of years before winning the first of its eight MotoGP titles.

Advertisement