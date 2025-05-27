What Was Yamaha's First Motorcycle And How Much Is It Worth Today?

Yamaha was established as Nippon Gakki Co., Ltd. in 1897 as a musical instrument manufacturer, and spent its first few decades establishing itself as a leader in that industry. Like many companies during the Second World War, Yamaha pivoted to producing products for the military, but by the early 1950s, those facilities were no longer needed and were sitting unused. Yamaha had previously manufactured aircraft propellers for the war effort, and so to make use of the machining equipment, company president Genichi Kawakami researched different products that the brand could produce with them. Eventually, he settled on motorcycle engines, sending his team on a tour across the U.S. and Europe so that they could learn how to design and produce motorcycles.

Less than a year after its development program began, Yamaha had built its first motorcycle. It was officially unveiled in August 1954 and was marketed as the YA-1. At the heart of the bike sat a 125cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine, an engine type that disappeared from motocross. The unit took influence from the engineers' brief time spent studying motorcycle manufacturers overseas. In particular, the German DKW RT125 was reportedly a major source of inspiration for the design. Yamaha wanted to make sure that its newest product was durable enough to compete with the best on the market, so it subjected its initial prototype to a (approx.) 6,200-mile test run, which it completed without issue, a testament to Yamaha's reliable motorcycles.

