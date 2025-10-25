13 Of The Best-Looking WW2 Aircraft

Air power may have proved lethally effective during the First World War, but the technology was still in its infancy. By 1939, however, European air forces as well as North American and Asian powers had developed planes with formidable speed, devastating armaments, and plenty of striking aesthetics.

As the Second World War tore through borders and continents, the United States joined the struggle, and Allied forces bolstered their air power with the likes of the P-51 Mustang, Avro Lancaster, B-29 Superfortress, and increasingly lethal models of the Supermarine Spitfire.

These fighters and bombers commanded fear, awe, and — decades later — huge prices in collectors' markets. Tough and brilliant, the following 13 aircraft are the most beautiful planes of the Second World War. They embody the grit and determination of the Allied forces, highlighting the era's design principles and the key elements of successful air combat.