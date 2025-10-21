5 Military Surplus Gadgets Civilians Can Buy For Under $50
When you want a functional and durable item, grab it from the Military Surplus store. There are several items available from these stores that are exclusively for those in the military, but there are also items you can get as a civilian. Some are for sale that you may not expect, such as military vehicles like the original Humvee, and there are even fighter jets that you can buy if you're willing to spend that much money. However, if you're on a budget and want to get a gadget, there are worthwhile items you can pick up without breaking the bank.
We've gone through several Military Surplus store websites to track down five gadgets that you can purchase. You can use these gadgets around your house or while you're out on a hunting trip. Everything on this list is available for under $50.
U.S. Military LED Light Set
Hanging lights are always a good idea if you have a shed or workshop you regularly work in that doesn't have access to many outlets. This U.S. Military LED Light Set is suitable for placing in hard-to-reach places and, at the time of writing, costs $49.98. It comes with two light streamers with 40 feet of cord, three lights every eight feet, a trouble light with 18 feet of cord, two industrial power strips, and a junction streamer with 25 feet of cord. These are moisture-resistant, so having them outside in contact with the cold air or moisture should be fine.
According to customers, these lights are quite heavy. You should expect them to weigh between 25 and 30 pounds, and much of the weight comes from the cords, so be prepared to keep those propped up while they hang. You can also break up the sets included with these lights to place them in multiple locations and utilize the power strips with four outlets. You don't have to use the power strips solely for the lights; you can plug in other devices as well.
Anglehead Flashlight
If you're frequently on the move and need your hands free, the Anglehead Flashlight makes it easy to see without restricting your hands. You can get it for $19.95, and it comes in olive drab, black, or khaki. This flashlight has an interchangeable colored lens and a belt clip to hang on your clothing or on your backpack strap. There's also a hidden chamber where you can house an extra bulb should you ever need to swap them out. If you can't bring batteries with you, there are other rechargeable flashlights you can get.
The device is eight inches long, small enough to hang off you or on a backpack without adding much weight. It requires two D-cell batteries, and you'll want to bring a few spares to keep it charged. If you're in trouble, the flashlight also functions as a distress signal, flashing at regular intervals. It could make your position known to others and make it easy to spot that you need help. You can also use the interchangeable light colors to provide a specific color to the device, making your position easier to see.
Military Style OD Marching Compass
Whenever you're out hiking and don't have a way to use electronic devices to determine your direction, a compass always helps. You can get the Military Style OD Marching Compass for $9.90, and it only comes in an olive drab color. The internal part of the compass is liquid-filled to assist the needle in remaining stable and settling faster for you to determine the direction. The internal liquid contains mineral oil, increasing the device's lifetime and ensuring the arrow points correctly. In between the nautical directions are small numbers to help figure out the finer directions, and they are in black text for readability on a white background.
The case surrounding it is made of cast aluminum, durable enough for carrying in your pocket and using outdoors. It also comes with a magnifying glass and a side ruler. Given the size of these added tools, they won't help in every situation, but they could help in specific situations.
5-in-1 Multi-Purpose Tool
There are plenty of multi-tools you can get from Amazon for under $50, but you can also get a larger-scale 5-in-1 Multi-Purpose Tool for $23.99. The tool comes with an interchangeable shovel, saw, pickaxe, and axe head. You can detach the heads for the one you want, leaving the others in the nylon carrying case for storage and transport. You can use it while you're camping or around the house when you need to complete larger, more complicated jobs. On the bottom of the handle is the fifth tool, a round compass underneath the grip. The inside of the handle is hollow, with enough room to fit other small items, such as tinder or flashlight batteries.
These tools are small, but they should make completing minor tasks outside much easier, like cutting wood, digging holes, or clearing sharp and dangerous foliage. While the shovel is attached to the handle, it measures 4 inches by 9.75 inches. Additionally, the axe head comes with a stake puller opposite the blade, ideal if you need to remove stakes from the ground after you're done camping or need to leverage something out of the dirt.
Camouflage Binoculars
A good pair of binoculars to take with you outdoors is always helpful when you want to spot things from afar or remain in a single spot without disturbing wildlife. Whether you're leisurely hiking or carefully walking through a forest while hunting, you can use the Camouflage Binoculars to catch sight of things that are far away. You can get these binoculars for $22.99, and they come with a carrying case that features a loop you can attach to your belt or backpack to keep them within reach.
They're a lightweight pair of 10x25 binoculars, meaning they have at least 10x magnification and an objective lens with a 25mm diameter, making them easy to carry even with heavy camping or hiking gear. The barrel tubes are 3-3/8 inches long, and you can use the wheel at the center to adjust the magnification power of the lens. These lenses are sapphire blue coated, providing glare reduction when you're looking at something on a sunny day or facing toward the sun. You won't be able to see much at night with these binoculars, but there are night vision binoculars you can get with a more expensive price tag.