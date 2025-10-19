Dodge Demon Goes Head-To-Head With A Hayabusa & Kawasaki Ninja – Here's Who Came Out On Top

When you places a pair of the fastest-accelerating vehicles available for prices that are somewhat affordable, there's one all-important question: Which one is faster? More specifically, which one is faster down a quarter-mile drag strip? It may appear as simple as seeing which has the better performance, but as any car or bike nerd will tell you, numbers will only take you so far — sometimes you just have to get out there and test it yourself.

Three legends faced each other on the drag strip — the Dodge Demon, Suzuki Hayabusa, and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14. Granted, the 'Busa features a turbocharger, evident by it sounding like a jet engine on the line. We don't have the specific details on any of these vehicles, but they all are certainly impressive machines, especially the Suzuki, which ran an impressive 8.84 seconds at 164.86 mph on its first pass, blowing the Demon's doors off by more than a second.

Sadly, it's not exactly the finest driving from the driver behind the Demon's wheel; the first pass sees the car bogging down on the sticky tarmac, and the second pass was red lighted. Even so, the Demon still lost out on both accounts, with its first pass in 9.96 seconds at 146.86 mph, and the second 9.41 seconds at 147.97 mph. The Ninja handily beat it with time to spare, securing a 9.18 at 150.65 mph. Do these numbers reflect the true statistic of these machines in a vacuum, with human error removed from the equation? Let's have a look.