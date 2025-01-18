Supercharger Vs. Turbo: Which Is Better For Drag Racing?

Broadly speaking, drag racing vehicles of any sort rely on two key factors: power and traction. This relationship usually determines who wins — too little traction or too little power, and you end up seeing nothing but taillights. However, there's a lot of ways to get to the end of a drag strip as fast as possible, especially when it comes to power generation. Which leads into one of the most hotly-debated points of contention: turbo vs. supercharger.

All other things equal, which will win on the quarter-mile blacktop? It's a question which has colored drag racing since the popularization of forced induction. It's true that superchargers continue to dominate top-level dragsters, whether due to regulation, tradition, or innovation. But what about something more down-to-earth, like a street-legal drag car?

Let's suppose for a second, you have two identical cars. The owner of the first car upgrades their power with a positive-displacement Roots-type supercharger, and the second owner goes for a twin-turbo setup. The whole point of forced induction is to cram as much air as quickly as one can manage into the combustion chambers. Assuming both the supercharged and turbocharged engines force similar volumes of air inside, which will win the race?

