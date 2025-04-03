Why Are Drag Strip Race Tracks Sticky?

There are a number of key benefits which make PJ1 Trackbite ideal for racing, chief among which is the fact it's naturally rain resistant. This doesn't mean that you can apply it once and forget about it, as with continued and heavy exposure to water, it will wash away, but light-to-moderate rain will simply run off it.

It's also super easy to apply. The first step is to ensure the track is cleaned and prepared properly. Once the track is ready, PJ1 Trackbite can simply be sprayed on. When initially sprayed and cold, PJ1 Trackbite isn't all that sticky — when heat is applied though, via a tire-spinning dragster, then it becomes incredibly tacky, and thus improves grip.

The product isn't perfect, though. Like many substances which aren't water-soluble, PJ1 Trackbite is soluble in oil, so any small leaks from cars will lead to spots on the strip which have reduced grip, and are therefore best avoided by drivers. While this might not have a massive effect on street-tuned cars, a hugely powerful top fuel dragster could easily lose control if it comes into contact with a bare section of track while completing a run.

The product will also lift off the track when rubber is laid down aggressively. The spinning of a car's tires results in small pieces of rubber being left behind, and these small pieces of rubber will lift the PJ1 Trackbite off the surface, which is why drag strips are continuously being cleaned and prepared by track staff and race crews.