5 Of The Worst NASCAR Crashes Of All Time

If there's one thing NASCAR is well-known for (aside from the racing, of course), it's the crashes. With cars frequently exceeding 200 mph and driving in close proximity to one another, crashes are basically an occupational hazard for drivers. That's not necessarily a bad thing as far as the spectacle goes, and as long as the drivers involved can walk away, crashes often become the highlights of certain races. Of course, that's not always the case, with many accidents resulting in tragic injuries or even deaths. When you're traveling at those sorts of speeds, the laws of physics take no prisoners, despite the many advanced safety features of modern stock cars, such as their aerodynamic roof flaps.

There are, of course, numerous standout moments that truly showcase the power and ferocity involved in these sorts of crashes. Some involve upwards of 20 or more vehicles, taking out over half the field in one shot. Others are simply one car losing control and hitting the wall so violently that the wreckage is barely recognizable. Sometimes the drivers escape unharmed, but there are ones that have led to some of NASCAR's most heartbreaking tragedies. One thing's for sure: You'll never know what you're going to get on race day.

Since the notion of "worst" is subjective, we've selected several different crashes that demonstrate different worst-case scenarios. From massive pileups to solitary heavy impacts, let's take a tour of the dark side of NASCAR. That said, note that we won't be discussing any accidents that resulted in fatalities or life-threatening injuries.