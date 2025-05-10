Which Is Faster, An F1 Or A NASCAR Car? How Their Engines & Speeds Compare

When it comes to high-performance circuit racing, it's difficult to get further apart on the spectrum than a NASCAR stock car and a Formula One open-wheeler, though both are unquestionably fast in their own right. Which leaves a couple of questions on the table: For one, which is faster in a straight line? What about a circuit or oval? And lastly, if we removed all the stops – no restrictor plates, no tuning exemptions, just pure performance – would the results change?

Advertisement

To preface, F1 is known as the fastest form of motorsport circuit racing. Thanks to the cars' ability to corner at breakneck speeds, F1 cars experiencing the highest turning G-load in motorsports – up to 5G's. Surprisingly, NASCAR stock cars actually experience similar forces. For example, an article published in UR Now reported that stock cars experienced 4G's of force during heavy cornering at Richmond International Raceway. Would that mean that it'd actually be a closer fight than expected, even on a regular circuit?

The short answer: No, an F1 car will blow the doors off a NASCAR stock car when it comes to racing on a circuit, and it all has to do with physics. Stock cars build up that much force in the turn because they're racing on banked ovals. Banking allows the cars to go faster than they normally would, since the cars are pressed into the track through centripetal force, effectively increasing their grip coefficient. An F1 car, on the other hand, derives its ability to corner quickly through exceptional downforce, making it far more suited for racing on circuits without banking.

Advertisement