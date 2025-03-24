How Fast Do NASCAR Cars Go? Top & Average Speeds Over The Years

Red Byron won the first NASCAR race on Feb. 15, 1948, on the sandy road course at Daytona Beach, Florida. The mechanic for Byron's souped-up number 22 1939 Ford V8 Standard Coupe was Louis Jerome "Red" Vogt (yes, another man named red), who originally came up the name NASCAR. In June of the following year, the first "Strictly Stock" (the current NASCAR Cup Series) race was held at Charlotte Fairgrounds Speedway and won by Jim Roper driving a Lincoln.

The '39 Ford V8 was the first widely mass-produced V8 engine, but it only kicked out 85 horsepower — roughly 10% of the power that NASCAR's current Next Gen cars produce — and had a top speed of about 120 mph. It was also the first year Ford used hydraulic brakes, making it a fast vehicle capable of stopping quickly, a combination that many stock car racers (some of which were moonshiners) gravitated towards. While technical data for that first Daytona race wasn't kept, estimates have pegged the average speed somewhere around 70 miles per hour. That's a far cry from today's sleek, high-tech rides (introduced in 2022) that can hit speeds of nearly 220 mph, depending on the track they're racing around.

In March 1970, during an officially timed test session at the Talladega Superspeedway, Buddy Baker was driving a Dodge when he barely broke the 200 mph barrier (at 200.096 mph). However, the first official qualifying which resulted in a pole-winning run above 200 didn't occur until Benny Parsons did so (at 200.176 mph) while driving a Pontiac for the 1982 Winston 500 at the same Superspeedway.