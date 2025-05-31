Why Do NASCAR Cars Have Roof Flaps? Here's What They're For

There's no denying that NASCAR cars go fast — sometimes too fast. Some of the most shocking moments during the race come when a car lifts off the track, becoming airborne before dangerously hitting the ground. This can occur when the vehicle accidentally leaves the racing asphalt, eliminating the tight grip that the car's tires have on that surface — while reaching almost 200 miles per hour — and coming into contact with grass or even going over small bumps, drastically increasing the risk of going airborne.

It's a bit tricky to keep NASCAR vehicles on the ground when an accident occurs during a race, but there has been a few design implementations over the years meant to reduce the risk. One of those is the roof flap. You have probably seen a piece of the roof lift up while watching videos of gnarly NASCAR crashes — and those are not pieces of the roof falling off. This is actually an important car feature that could save a car from going airborne.