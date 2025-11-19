Consumer Reports Recommends Skipping These 2 Small SUVs For Other Options Available

Buying a new car can be stressful. There are numerous factors to consider beyond the price tag, including the size and seating capacity of the vehicle, tech and safety features, insurance costs, and even the colors. If you're on the hunt for a compact or subcompact SUV, there are dozens of options from various automakers to choose from.

Whether you're buying new or used, there's no getting around the fact that cars are expensive, with the average price of a new car flirting around $48,000 and a used car averaging more than $25,000. For most consumers, this is not only one of the most expensive purchases they make, it's also a decision that comes with a long-term commitment. With cars built to last for 200,000 miles and beyond, Americans are these days keeping their vehicles for about 12 years, on average. That's a long time to live with an SUV that you don't like.

Luckily, there are several car ranking resources out there to help you make the best choice, including sites like Consumer Reports. This website not only uses performance data measured in lab testing, but also surveys about 3 million owners each year about how satisfied they are with their vehicle and how reliable it has been. Using that data, Consumer Reports show that buyers who were on the market for a small SUV typically weren't the most happy with the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross or the Ford Escape Hybrid. Ultimately, they may have been better off with some of the other options on the market.