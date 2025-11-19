Consumer Reports Recommends Skipping These 2 Small SUVs For Other Options Available
Buying a new car can be stressful. There are numerous factors to consider beyond the price tag, including the size and seating capacity of the vehicle, tech and safety features, insurance costs, and even the colors. If you're on the hunt for a compact or subcompact SUV, there are dozens of options from various automakers to choose from.
Whether you're buying new or used, there's no getting around the fact that cars are expensive, with the average price of a new car flirting around $48,000 and a used car averaging more than $25,000. For most consumers, this is not only one of the most expensive purchases they make, it's also a decision that comes with a long-term commitment. With cars built to last for 200,000 miles and beyond, Americans are these days keeping their vehicles for about 12 years, on average. That's a long time to live with an SUV that you don't like.
Luckily, there are several car ranking resources out there to help you make the best choice, including sites like Consumer Reports. This website not only uses performance data measured in lab testing, but also surveys about 3 million owners each year about how satisfied they are with their vehicle and how reliable it has been. Using that data, Consumer Reports show that buyers who were on the market for a small SUV typically weren't the most happy with the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross or the Ford Escape Hybrid. Ultimately, they may have been better off with some of the other options on the market.
Alternatives to the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross received mostly mixed reviews, with Consumer Reports dubbing it "underwhelming." Last redesigned in 2022, the newest Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross model starts at $27,695. One alternative with a similar price point is the Subaru Crosstrek, which owners have reported to be a good buy. For one, it comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is often an optional additional expense. The vehicle also has a nice selection of standard safety features and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
However, if the Crosstrek still isn't ticking all your boxes, the Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Kona could be other alternatives to the Eclipse Cross as well. The most basic trim of the Sportage, which is slightly larger than the Eclipse Cross, starts at $28,690. Consumer Reports finds it to be a roomy option, if a bit boring to drive, with some nifty hidden features like its power tailgate with customizable opening height. Meanwhile, the Kona starts at $25,350 but has an upscale feel that Consumer Reports said was an improvement from prior models. Plus, the Kona sees up to 35 mpg, which trumps the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross' 25 mpg average fuel efficiency.
Alternatives to the Ford Escape Hybrid
Consumer Reports highlighted the Ford Escape Hybrid's gas mileage and noted that engine problems from prior models has been fixed in this iteration. However, the vehicle performed poorly in terms of reliability compared to its competitors. Furthermore, consumers reported lags in the infotainment system in this vehicle, which was priced at just under $30,000 at the time of this writing.
If you had your eye on the hybrid Escape, you might instead take a look at the Honda CR-V Hybrid, which Consumer Reports notes has a fuel-efficient powertrain and good acceleration. Its starting price is more than $5,000 over the Escape Hybrid's, but it boasts a nice lineup of standard active safety and driver assistance features, including a rear seat reminder that alerts you to anything left behind in the back seat before you exit the vehicle. While the number of miles per gallon it gets falls a bit short, the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid is still a capable ride with a spacious interior.
Still, if you're looking for fuel efficiency, you may want to explore the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid instead. As noted by Consumer Reports, this vehicle gets 37 mpg while maintaining brisk acceleration. Plus, it has a nice fit and finish on the inside with a sporty look that appeals to a lot of buyers. The CX-50 has a starting price closer to the Honda CR-V, however, so if you're looking for a vehicle priced more closely to the Ford Escape, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid might be a better option. This vehicle has a starting MSRP of $32,850. Demand is high for this hybrid, which is not surprising given its price and practical size.