The Best AI Browsers In 2025

It's undeniably the age of AI, meaning most gadgets around us have received an AI overhaul. From toothbrushes to mattresses, there are some strange AI-powered gadgets that are becoming ubiquitous in a short time. To add to it, most people use AI tools for coding, image generation, problem solving, etc. — via web browsers. With LLMs like ChatGPT, Grok, Perplexity, and other alternatives becoming popular, it was only a matter of time before these chatbots became integrated into web browsers — and that has finally started happening on a large scale. Several software companies and developers have pivoted to making AI-centric browsers that improve your browsing experience.

For instance, The Browser Company suspended its Arc Browser project and focused all its resources towards building Dia — an AI agentic browser. Similarly, Perplexity has come up with its own browser — Comet — with agentic AI capabilities. If you're wondering what agentic AI means, it's the ability of a browser to carry out tasks inside the browser on behalf of the user. You can ask it to browse webpages, extract information from them, collate them in a notepad, and send the notes to someone via email. You can even ask it to track the cost of a plane ticket and book it as soon as it reaches a certain price. If that type of cool functionality appeals to you, here are some of the best AI browsers to try in 2025.