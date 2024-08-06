5 Arc Browser Features That Might Make You Switch

The world of technology is constantly evolving, with new phones and computers being launched left, right, and center. Innovation is even more readily seen in software in the form of apps or services. Despite having over a dozen streaming platforms to choose from and a multitude of social media apps at our fingertips, we all have our favorites. When it comes to surfing the internet, Google Chrome has long been hailed as one of the best browsers, be it on Mac, Windows, or mobile.

Its clean approach to the user interface — paired with countless useful features like a built-in password manager, site-wide translation, and support for third-party extensions — make it a default pick for most people. Backlinko put Google Chrome's global market share at over 63% as of 2024, but the competition is finally catching up — we've been seeing serious improvements in other web browsers. There are even certain features in Microsoft Edge that you won't find in Chrome.

A fresh contender in the race of web browsers is Arc, a solution that has surprisingly become a hot topic in every other tech podcast. We tested Arc to find out if it's actually worth the hype, and spoiler alert — it most definitely does some things that make it an absolute joy to use. So, if you've been unable to push yourself out of your comfort zone, here are five features that might finally convince you to try Arc as your new web browser!

