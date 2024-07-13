5 Tips For A More Organized Google Chrome

There will always be those web pages that you'll want to visit or read sometime later. You don't actually need the tabs open at this very moment, but you also don't want to close them for fear of losing track of them. Instead of having these later-use web pages accumulate in your tab bar, you can just add them to your Bookmarks or Reading list. Chrome's Bookmarks is for the pages you think you'll frequently need in the future. They're saved in the bookmarks bar at the top of your browser for easy access. The Reading list, on the other hand, is for those sites you'll typically come back to only once. The saved pages here are separated based on what you've already read and what you haven't, to make it easier for you to find your next material.

To add a page to your Bookmarks, go to that specific page in Chrome and click on the star icon to the right of the address bar. Then, press Done. You should immediately see your new bookmark appear in the bookmarks bar. If you want to compress the pages in your bookmarks bar, you can either rename the page or remove its name altogether. Simply right-click on the bookmark, select Edit, and in the Name field, write a shorter label or delete the name to leave only the page's icon in the bookmarks bar. Hit Save to save your changes.

To add a page to your Reading list, right-click on the page tab in the tab bar and select Add tab to reading list. You can then open the Reading list from the menu by going to Bookmarks and lists > Reading list > Show reading list.