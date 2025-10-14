5 Tiny iOS 26 Tweaks That Make Your iPhone Better

The latest version of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 26, has already reached the hands of millions. It comes with plenty of additions and changes, including at least one feature you should enable ASAP if you value your privacy. For many long-time users, though, there's a question of just how worthwhile it is to upgrade. After all, many people have grown frustrated when attempting to transition to the newer version, making it difficult to see its appeal.

Many of the new iOS 26 features are minor tweaks and improvements, offering some extra quality-of-life benefits for the average owner. Few of them will vastly change how everyone interacts with their phone, but on a personal level, there are a few differences that might end up making your experience significantly better than what came before. There are five tiny iOS 26 tweaks in particular that are certain to improve your time with your iPhone if you fall within their intended user base.