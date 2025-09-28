You Can Get Apple's Liquid Glass Look On Your Galaxy Phone With This App

Among iOS 26's new features, arguably the most polarizing is the Liquid Glass design. Liquid Glass is just as its name suggests, a UI glass effect that's fluid like liquid. Some users dislike it, citing that it reduces readability, causes motion sickness, and is incompatible with certain third-party apps. Others, on the other hand, like how it makes the interface look bouncy and dynamic, the complete opposite of the flat and more minimalist visuals of the previous iOS versions.

If you're part of the second group who thinks that Liquid Glass is one of Apple's best ideas yet, then you've probably thought about buying yourself a compatible iPhone to experience Liquid Glass for yourself. But actually, you can get the effect on your Samsung Galaxy, too — well, at least a close look-alike of it. This is thanks to the Good Lock app, Samsung's customization suite, packed with tools for personalizing your Galaxy phone.