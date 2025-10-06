You Should Enable This iOS 26 Feature ASAP If You Value Your Privacy

First-time users of Apple products might not appreciate the closed walls of the ecosystem at first — there's a lot more you can do on Windows and Android compared to macOS and iOS, after all. However, some argue that it's a small price to pay for the kind of privacy and security that Apple's devices bring. The company continues to strengthen its portfolio of privacy-centered features with every software iteration that follows.

Apple unveiled iOS 26 in 2025, and although the fresh new Liquid Glass design language took the centre stage — the update brings a considerable amount of under-the-hood improvements as well. iOS 26 features you need to try include a new iMessage experience, call screening, and Visual Intelligence. Another useful addition that falls in the privacy department is better control over how websites track your internet activity.

When you're browsing the web, your search history isn't the only variable being recorded. Things like your IP address, device model, and location are all bits of information that a website may collect. Though primarily used to improve targeted advertising, not every service has the best intentions at heart and may misuse this information collected from its visitors.

iOS 26 introduces a toggle that lets you enable better tracking and fingerprinting protection — even when you're not using the incognito mode. Therefore, it's best to keep your iPhone updated to be in line to receive important security updates like this one.